Cole and Kristina Hiser of Salida are the parents of a son, Brayden West Hiser.
He was born at 10:48 a.m. Sept. 12, 2020, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20¼ inches long.
He has a brother, Liam, 5.
His grandparents are Tim and Kathy Hiser, and Ralph Fish all of Salida, and Jennifer Lowery of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Great-grandparents are Beverly Fish of Salida, J.R. and Patsy Hiser of Fredericksburg, Texas, and Johnny and Mary Lou Leftwich of Gainesville, Texas.
