Editor’s note: Most social events have been canceled due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following events, most of which are online, were scheduled as of press time but are subject to change.
Daily Events
All day – Chaffee’s Got Talent Facebook group lets viewers enjoy live music, funny moments and other local entertainment.
All day – The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum in Leadville continues its interactive exhibit about the mining history of California Gulch. The exhibit, overlaid on a 1992 painting of California Gulch as it appeared in 1910, includes information about geology, mining operations, and comparisons of the area then and now. Viewers can click on parts of the painting to learn about different aspects of mining at California Gulch. Access this and other virtual exhibits at mininghalloffame.org/page/exhibits.
All Day – Salida Steamplant presents a complilation of short films, “One Small Step,” costs $7.99 and is available until Aug. 15. Visit salidasteamplant.com for more information and to make a purchase.
All Day – The Buena Vista Pregnancy Center is holding their 19th annual Celebrate Life fundraiser through Aug. 14 with a Fabulous Funny photo contest.
Participants will visit sponsor businesses and take the craziest, most original, best representation of Celebrating Life photos and submit to the Pregnancy Center by 7 p.m., Aug. 14. For more info text 303-587-7098 or email bvpc05@yahoo.com.
Thurs., Aug. 6
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Vino Salida offers a free concert series in their tasting room, 10495 CR 120, Poncha Springs. For more information call 719-539-6299.
Salida
4 p.m. – Tenderfoot Hill Climb. Register at SalidaRec.com and watch live at FIBArk.com.
5-7 p.m. – Artist opening reception for Sarah Jane Maynard at the SteamPlant Paquette Gallery will take place at Riverside Plaza. Free.
Fri., Aug. 7
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Vino Salida offers a free concert series in their tasting room, 10495 CR 120, Poncha Springs. For more information call 719-539-6299.
2-4 p.m. – The FIBArk Pine Creek giant slalom race. Register at SalidaRec.com and watch live at FIBArk.com.
5-10 p.m. – Sixth annual SunFest at Riverside Park. Performers include Late Again, Train Wreck, Bitter Sweet, Halfway Descent and Kneeon. Free, but space is limited to 175 masked audience members. Tickets available at SalidaRec.com.
Sat., Aug. 8
Salida
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Salida Farmers Market at Alpine Park.
8:15 a.m.-12 p.m – The FIBArk slalom races at Salida Whitewater Park. Register at SalidaRec.com and watch live at FIBArk.com.
6-10 p.m. – Day two SunFest at Riverside Park. Performers include Wooden Rain, Wooden Raindrops, River Tribe and Salida Circus. Free, but space is limited to 175 masked audience members. Tickets available at SalidaRec.com.
Buena Vista
1:30 p.m. –Blue Rooster will perform at the Buena Vista Event Center Stage at the Roastery. Free.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Buena Vista Farmers Market at South Main Town Square.
Salida
8:15 a.m.-12 p.m – FIBArk downriver races start near Fisherman’s Bridge and finish at F Street bridge in Salida. The race will be streamed online at FIBArk.com.
Mon., Aug. 10
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
