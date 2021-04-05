Danny Lee Barker, 68, and Valerie Ann Barker, 67, of Cotopaxi, were arrested on April 1 on a federal criminal indictment charging them with three counts of mailing threating communications.
The indictment alleges that from January 2020 to April 2020, Danny and Valerie Barker with the intent to extort from any person any money or other thing of value, did knowingly deposit and cause to be delivered any communication containing any threat to kidnap any person, namely, a member of the federal judiciary in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 876(b) and 2.
Deputies from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by deputies of the Custer County Sheriff’s office conducted a car stop and both Barkers were taken into custody without incident at 3:45 p.m. April 1.
Special Agent in Charge Timothy Langan commended Fremont and Custer counties sheriff’s offices for their assistance with this investigation.
This case was investigated by FBI Wichita, Kansas and is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s office District of Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.