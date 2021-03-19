Cynthia Merchant from Salida received an Associates of Arts degree from Adams State University during the Fall 2020 Virtual Commencement Ceremony on Dec. 5.
More than 30 percent of the graduates identify as first-generation and 55 percent are from Colorado with 27 percent from the San Luis Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.