Hogan crosses off bucket list item

When his daughter asked him what he wanted for his 90th birthday, Spence Hogan said he wanted to try ziplining. “It’s at the end of my bucket list,” he said.
A Littleton resident, Hogan is an Air Force veteran who has lived in the Denver area since 1941.
His family took him on his ziplining adventure Sunday at Captain Zipline in Wellsville. Accompanying him were four generations of family members, including his niece Heather McDonald, her son John Huber, and Huber’s daughter Cheyenne, who is just starting high school.
Before COVID-19, the family used to get together every month, but they haven’t seen each other as frequently in recent years.
“This is easy compared to stepping off a cliff backwards,” Hogan joked, referencing a time when his family took him rock climbing. He expressed little concern about the experience on which he was about to embark, saying he was anxious and ready to go.
“There was more walking than I expected, but I was pleased with it. It was a good ride,” he said afterward. “And the air conditioning was nice,” he added, referring to the blustering cool gusts of wind atop some of the cliffs.
Hogan said he most enjoyed watching his niece’s husband, Mike, ziplining, because his nephew-in-law would always brake too soon.
