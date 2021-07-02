Chamber Corner – Firewood719

Firewood719 joined the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and celebrated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the business at 2546 Ute Trail Whitehorn.
The business sells pine, aspen or mixed firewood online by the cord or half cord in Chaffee and western Fremont counties.
Offerings include split, split-yourself, whole 8-foot logs and kindling.
When owner Charley Bearden moved into the area four years ago, he discovered how difficult it was to find quality firewood at a fair price.
After the Decker Fire he said he realized the importance of clearing forest fir fuels from local forests.
Firewood719 works closely with private landowners within the San Isabel National Forest to clean up fallen and standing dead trees.
For more information visit https://www.firewood719.com/ or call 719-207-1039.
