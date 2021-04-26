Awareness around Child Abuse Prevention Month in April is meant to spotlight the youngest members of our communities as well as the adults and agencies that care for them.
As an early childhood educator and a mother, I appreciate all that children can teach us. Children look at the world around them with a sense of wonder that is contagious. Children do not need tangible evidence to believe in something magical, and they accept others without judgment.
With all of the wonders that having children brings, it also at times can be very challenging. Building strong support networks and continuing to learn and grow as a parent can make life with children a bit easier.
I feel so fortunate to live in a community that truly values young families. There is an abundance of activities and educational opportunities for parents and children at a variety of stages of childhood. Agencies such as Chaffee County Public Health, the libraries, the school districts and Family & Youth Initiatives, just to name a few, offer a variety of programs to support and enrich the lives of families.
This week to honor young children, take a moment to play with and truly be present with the children in your life. If you don’t have a connection with a child, consider volunteering for one of the many agencies that serves families.
If you are unable to volunteer, even the smallest act of kindness can go a long way. Pause to hold the door at the grocery store for the dad with a toddler and a cart full of groceries or offer an understanding smile to the mom consoling a fussy baby in the waiting room. If you meet teachers, thank them for devoting their lives to our future.
Pausing from our busy lives for just a moment to notice and honor young children will without a doubt bring you a little happiness and may even spark a bit of your own childhood wonder.
Theresa Gilson is an educator at Salida Early Childhood Center and can be reached at 719-530-5362.
