First candle – Sophie Alexus Cooper

Sophie Alexus Cooper celebrated her first birthday June 18, 2023.
Her parents are former Salida residents Bailey Smith and Chris Cooper.
Her grandparents are Becky and Daniel Smith of Salida, Greg and Heather Seter of Pueblo and Cari and Mike Cooper of Blanchard, Oklahoma.
Sophie’s great-grandparents are Carrie and Don Driver of Howard, Lisa and Ron Fuqua of Eckert, Ron Christensen of Howard, Sherri and Kirby Miller of Salida, Coleda Failing of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Sharon Carothers of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Also helping her celebrate are uncles Jorden Seter and Aaren Seter and aunts Shawna Smith, Emily Smith and McKenzei Seter.
