The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is urging people headed to the mountains to exercise extra care in the mountains and pay special attention to the avalanche forecast.
“Since Friday three Coloradans lost their lives in avalanche accidents, and 132 avalanches were reported. One hundred and eight avalanches were triggered by people in the last week” said Ethan Greene, director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
“More people die in avalanches in Colorado than any other state, and this year conditions are especially dangerous.
“This is not the landscape-changing event we saw in March of 2019, but it is the weakest snowpack we’ve seen since 2012.
“People need to recognize we have unusual conditions and their usual practices may not keep them out of harm’s way.
“As we gain more snow in the coming weeks, avalanches could become even more dangerous.
“We urge everyone to check the avalanche forecast before you plan your day in the mountains, particularly as we enter the holiday season.”
The avalanche forecast is available at www.colorado.gov/avalanche.
In the last week, there have been 380 avalanches reported in the state.
Since Friday, people triggered 49 avalanches and nine people were caught in the avalanches. Three died.
Two of the avalanche fatalities involved backcountry skiers in the North San Juan Zone near Ophir Pass and Silverton on Saturday.
The other fatality happened Friday west of Crested Butte and involved a skier in the Anthracite Range.
Although the avalanche conditions are not unprecedented, they are worse than many people are used to, according to the avalanche information center.
People are using avalanche-safety strategies that have worked in recent years, but current conditions require additional caution.
The center also said the most important thing to do before venturing into the backcountry is check the avalanche forecast.
Other tips and reminders from the center include:
• Look at the current avalanche conditions and plan accordingly.
• Steep slopes where the snow supports your weight are dangerous.
• Avalanches are easy to trigger. They can break wider than you expect. You can trigger avalanches from low-angle terrain, below or to the side of a steep slope.
• If you’re unsure about the conditions, stay on slopes less than 30 degrees steep that are not connected to steeper terrain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.