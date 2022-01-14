Avalanche safety courses offered locally

The American Institute for Avalanche Research and Education is offering avalanche safety courses in collaboration with Rocky Mountain Outdoor Center in Buena Vista.
The organization offers three different courses for individuals based on their experience at navigating the backcountry, a press release stated.
Courses will be offered Jan. 23, Feb. 6, March 11-13 and April 1-3 at RMOC, 23850 U.S. 285, Buena Vista.
The cost ranges from $180-$460. To register or find out more information, visit RMOC.com.
