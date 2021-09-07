Salida School District Superintendent David Blackburn issued a mask mandate Wednesday for Salida School District locations, in response to a cluster of positive cases of COVID-19 which is being investigated by a health team.
Blackburn wrote in a letter to district families that the most common transmission is happening in family households and that in a small town that impacts all systems quickly.
He said it would take the medical team “a few days to unravel what is transpiring.”
“In the meantime, there is evidence that risks have increased. As such I am adding a layer of masks for all,” Blackburn wrote.
The mandate requires all students 3 years old through 12th graders, staff and visitors to wear masks indoors at all Salida School District locations.
The requirement for all student participants in extracurricular activities to be tested once a week is still in place.
Blackburn said last year, those students saw the greatest impact of the virus on their education.
“I want to protect their ability to play, and we need real-time local data about our students participating in extracurriculars to drive decision-making. After four weeks I will review the strategy to determine if it is helping us make decisions to protect extracurricular activities.”
Blackburn said local public health has informed him that the 12- to 17-year-old students in Salida are vaccinated at 65 percent and the Salida Community is at 75 percent.
“Getting vaccinated offers the greatest safety for you and those around you,” Blackburn said.
