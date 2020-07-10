Shelby Martin of Poncha Springs and Anna Schehrer of Salida both graduated May 29, from Fort Lewis College in Durango in a virtual ceremony.
Martin graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in journalism and multi media studies.
Schehrer graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in elementary education.
Emily Ziegler of Salida graduated April 30 from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
She earned a Master of Science degree in genetic counseling.
