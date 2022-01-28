Chaffee County Public Health will offer free Diabetes Prevention Program classes starting in late January in Buena Vista and Salida.
Developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the program has been shown to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes in people with prediabetes, according to a press release.
For more information and to sign up, call 719-530-2572.
Public health officials reported that the current diabetes rate in Colorado would rank as the highest rate in America 30 years ago. The Chaffee County diabetes rate of 6.5 percent, combined with national prediabetic statistics, equates to at least 20 percent (3,800) of county residents are either diabetic or prediabetic.
Prediabetes is a condition in which blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough for a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes. Progression from prediabetes to diabetes can take as little as five years. Approximately 90 percent of those with prediabetes remain unscreened or undiagnosed.
Several risk factors increase a person’s risk of prediabetes, including:
• Being overweight.
• Being physically active less than three times per week.
• Having a parent, brother or sister with type 2 diabetes.
• Being older than age 40.
• Being a man.
• For women, having a history of gestational diabetes.
Anyone can find out if they are at risk for prediabetes by taking the online risk test at DoIHavePrediabetes.org, and a blood test can also confirm. “Genetics may load the gun” but lifestyle and diet help pull the trigger.
Health officials said the sooner one makes healthy changes, the better the chances to reverse prediabetes. While people may have a predisposition to type 2 diabetes, they are not predestined.
One of the program participants said, “My spouse joined me in the 16-plus sessions to learn about and help support our lifestyle changes at home. Amazingly, she lost weight throughout the sessions and in the same amount that I did – we each lost 30 pounds.”
When asked “what keeps you coming to Diabetes Prevention Program classes,” participants cited supportive accountability from the group, ideas about practical eating habits and how to overcome challenges, how to track daily food and exercise, support from the lifestyle coach, healthier grocery shopping habits, and it’s fun and it works.
