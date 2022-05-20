Due to forecasted cold and wet weather, the Salida Parks and Recreation Department announced it has postponed the Touch a Truck event scheduled for Saturday.
A press release reported the decision became necessary “due to concern for the safety and comfort of participants.”
The event will be postponed until fall, and information about the date will be announced later.
