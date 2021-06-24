Ervin Emerson “Fritz” Sage, Jr., 86, died June 16, 2021, at the Pioneer Health Care center in Rocky Ford.
He was born Oct. 13, 1934, in Salida to Ervin Emerson, Sr. and Pauline Marie (Dutro) Sage.
He attended country schools at Nathrop, Sand Park, Adobe Park and high school at Salida, graduating in 1953.
He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1955 and served in the Philippine Islands, Alaska and California until his discharge in 1958.
In 1958 he married Betty Jean McKinnon and returned to Salida.
He worked at the correctional facility at Buena Vista for 30 years and ranched on the side.
After retiring from correctional work, he moved to La Junta and ranched, then to Fowler after retiring from ranching.
He adopted Betty’s three children.
Mr. Sage was preceded in death by wife; his parents; brother Bill; sister Patricia Williams; and children Michael and Elizabeth.
Survivors include his sisters Marie Hill of Layton, Utah, and Rebecca Puyear of Arvada; son Randy (Brenda) of Salida; and many nieces and nephews.
His memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. June 26, 2021, at the Fowler Cemetery, Fowler.
Inurnment will follow.
Arrangements were with Ford-Ustick Funeral Home of Rocky Ford.
Online condolences may be offered at www.fordustick.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.