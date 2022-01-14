Courthouse dominated 1896 BV landscape

by Suzy Kelly
Times correspondent
This photo taken in 1896 shows Buena Vista’s Main Street running west.
The building in construction in the foreground is the Denver South Park and Pacific Depot that is now in the city park on the corner of Main and U.S. 24.
Just beyond the depot are the Chaffee County Courthouse and Jail buildings. The large building in the background beyond downtown Main Street is the large Princeton Hotel, where Lakeside Motel is now located.
To the south of the Princeton Hotel is a two-story brick building that was the school.
The white church building in the back left is a Methodist Church, which was near where Foreman’s Sales and Service, Jeeps for Sale business is now.
There was no U.S. 24.
Extraordinarily little was built south of the new depot construction.
The Denver and Rio Grande tracks show central in the photo.
The road coming into town from the east is the stage road from the Midland Depot on the hill east of town.
The main road to town came in on Court Street from the south, now the road from Johnson Village.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit facebook.com/bvheritage.heritage.
