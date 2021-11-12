Anthony “Tony” Games, 63, died Nov. 7, 2021, in Colorado Springs.
He was born Feb. 2, 1958, in Cortez to John and Frances (Villalovos) Games.
He married Carol Games on Aug. 14, 1987, and together they raised two children, Rachael and Zach.
Family and friends said he was a gifted craftsperson and musician as well as a man of enduring faith.
Mr. Games worked for many years in the construction and music industries before serving as a minister in multiple Southern Baptist churches in Colorado. He was pastor of Mountain Valley Church in Howard.
He enjoyed writing and performing music, playing golf, fishing, cheering for his favorite sports teams and spending quality time with his family and friends.
His family said he was known for his warmth, his mischievous sense of humor and his generous and affectionate spirit.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Lawrence.
Survivors include his wife; daughter, Rachael (Ben); son, Zach (Stephanie); siblings Teresa, Mark, Katrina and John Jr.; and grandchildren, Addison, Evangeline, Teddy, Cora, Jaxton and Gwyn.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 12, 2021, at Monument Hill Church in Monument.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mount Sinai – National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute (mountsinai.org).
Arrangements are with The Springs Funeral Services in Colorado Springs.
