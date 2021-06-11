Margaret and Skip Wilson celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary June 10, 2021.
The high school sweethearts married June 10, 1961, one year after graduating.
They have had an adventurous marriage from the start, leaving the midwest and moving to such far-flung areas as Fairbanks, Alaska, Berkley, California and Missoula, Montana.
The couple spent 20 years in Crestone living with a Carmelite Catholic community.
They have lived nearly 12 years in Salida, and said it is a place they have come to love.
The Wilsons expressed their thanks to their friends who have loved and encouraged them through the years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.