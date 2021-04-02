Chaffee County Community Foundation announced the launch of Chaffee-COMMONS, or Chaffee Common Services “back-of-house” support program for local non-profits.
The organizations launched the program in partnership with multiple local organizations.
The Foundation wrote that the program is designed to increase capacity of the organizations by lowering their administrative burden and providing shared cost access to key platforms and services.
From the PIVOT2020 program, organizations shared the idea that the Foundation could and should provide supports in a formal and systematic way for operational needs.
According to the Foundation, most local organizations do not have the dedicated staff capacity to tackle best practices in bookkeeping, financial management, volunteer recruitment and coordination, board of directors organizing and more.
Behind ChaffeeCommons is the idea that the Foundation will build expertise and systems tailored for local nonprofit needs, and offer those benefits and services back to the organizations through a membership model.
ChaffeeCOMMONS was launched Friday and will provide:
• Zoom business license.
• User access to Chaffee Volunteers in Action at https://www.viachaffee.org/.
• License to boardspot.com to assist in organizing and building the capacity of boards and directors.
• Access to Chaffee’s nonprofit hub website at – https://chaffeecommons.org/.
• Up to 5 hours of one-on-one grant writing and copy writing consultation with Jodi Breckenridge-Petit.
• Free access to all Foundation training, workshops, and conferences for up to three attendees from member organizations.
• User access to https://www.canva.com graphic design platform.
• Access to discounted D&O (directors and officers insurance) and general liability insurance through DCI Mountain Insurance.
• One-time bookkeeping and accounting process and structure review.
“It is such an honor to be launching this program for local organizations. By supporting each and every nonprofit, we know our community will grow stronger,” Joseph Teipel, the Foundation’s executive director, said.
Log on to www.chaffeecommunity.org for more information about ChaffeeCOMMONS or to support the program.
