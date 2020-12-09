LEADVILLE – Local, regional and state organizations are nearly finished with the first phase of a conservation plan along the Arkansas River meant to promote public access and preserve land in southern Lake County.
Through a decade of collaborative effort, Lake County Government, Lake County Open Space Initiative, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Central Colorado Conservancy have worked to identify, purchase and protect acres of land along the Arkansas River in Lake County.
The project began in 2010 when Lake County Open Space Initiative partnered with a consulting firm to identify land that could be acquired for conservation projects, Mike Conlin, facilitator with Lake County Open Space Initiative, said.
Through this process, the organization found 24 parcels along the Arkansas River that the group has since prioritized for conservation, most of which lie within the narrow canyon stretch of the Arkansas just north of the Lake/Chaffee County line.
The plots were selected for their waterfront access in an attempt to limit development in this tightly confined area and preserve the health of wetland and riparian habitats that line the river’s banks, according to Lake County Open Space Initiative’s ecosystem management plan.
Two of the parcels identified were purchased in 2012 and opened for public access, and eight more were bought by John Andrick, a Buena Vista resident and long-time ecologist. After Andrick bought the parcels, he offered them for sale with the stipulation that they be placed under a conservation easement.
In the years since, groups have secured funding from state and local governments, grants, donations and private contributions in order to move ahead with the $1.6 million project, Adam Beh, Central Colorado Conservancy’s executive director, said.
Now Central Colorado Conservancy is finalizing the purchase of those eight parcels, which will conclude the first of two phases designed to conserve about two miles of land along the Arkansas River and open the sites to public access and recreation, Beh said.
Once acquired, the Shawn Andrick Memorial Wildlife Area, named in honor of Andrick’s son, will remain permanently protected from commercial development.
The organization is in the final stages of acquiring the land and hopes to have the process completed by January 2021, Beh said.
CPW will manage public access within the Shawn Andrick Memorial Wildlife Area as part of the larger Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area.
From the beginning, increased public access has been a primary focus for the project and those working towards its completion.
“All of the parties invested agree that none of this works without public access,” Beh said.
In November, Lake County Commissioners received and approved a letter of intent from CPW seeking a perpetual access easement on a total of 154 acres along the Arkansas River in southern Lake County.
Once the eight parcels are purchased and the first phase is done, Central Colorado Conservancy and local partners will begin the second phase to secure the remaining three plots and complete the effort.
While acquiring the land is a fluid process, Beh said he is hopeful that the rest of the acreage targeted for preservation can be secured by 2022.
