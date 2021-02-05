Shavano Academic Booster Club announced its February students of the month for Salida School District R-32-J.
Teachers select monthly winners based on excellence in academic achievement, extracurricular activities, special efforts and/or citizenship.
Trinlee Brown
Longfellow Elementary School third-grader
Parents: Nicholas and Jessie Brown
Nominating teacher: Carol McIlvaine
Comments: Trinlee sets a positive example for her peers by diving into her school work and getting as much done as possible. Everyday she shows others that the more effort you put in to something the more you get out of it. Trinlee loves to read, talk about ideas, write, present her work, do lots of math, science and social studies too. She is enthusiastic every minute.
Edgar Hernandez Soto
Longfellow Elementary School fourth-grader
Parents: Jorge Hernandez Vera and Paola Soto
Nominating teachers: Sally Tameler
Comments: Throughout his years at Longfellow, Edgar has been passionate about art. He shows excitement for each new project and takes the time to make his projects unique. It is fun to see his creative mind at work.
Kaylee Johnson
Salida Middle School seventh-grader
Parents: Anna and Russell Johnson
Nominating teachers: Seventh Grade Core Team: Jacque Fisher, John Goetz, Kate Madden and Wendy Zechman
Comments: Kaylee is a hard worker who holds herself to high standards in all that she does.
Kaylee exudes positivity in her cheerful demeanor and willingness to support her peers. She is always looking for opportunities to help others without being asked. Kaylee stands up for what she thinks is right while remaining non judgmental. Her openness and acceptance of others makes her a friend to all.
Nora Paschall
Salida Middle School seventh-grader
Parents: Mandy and Donavon Paschall
Nominating teacher: Rene Frazee
Comments: Nora shows aptitude for languages and goes above expectations in the Spanish classroom. She is respectful and kind to other students and works hard.
Kasey Glaser
Salida Middle School eighth-grader
Parents: Stephanie and Kurt Glaser
Nominating teachers: Eighth Grade Core Team: Amy Tressler, Julie Bright, Emily Henderson and Brady Hines
Comments: Kasey excels in all of her classes by tackling any challenge with determination and drive. Her friendly demeanor and positive attitude makes her easy to get along with, while her work ethic sets an example for her classmates. She balances her school responsibilities while training for ski racing competitions.
Elsie “El” Sanchez
Salida High School sophomore
Parents: Benjamin and Paula Sanchez
Nominating teacher: Janine Frazee
Comments: El is an incredible art student and person. She is naturally talented and gifted in the arts, attending the advanced art class.
El is kind, funny and has a pleasant disposition. She always goes above and beyond the project expectations.
Her work is thoughtful, insightful and meaningful. Her attention to detail is beyond exceptional. She is a great role model for others in the class.
Beau Cleckner
Salida High School junior
Parents: David and Abby Cleckner
Nominating teacher: Shawn Simpson
Comments: Beau is a great student. He’s quiet and reserved.
He is also honest, respectable and trustworthy. He is a good student and is well-deserving of Student of the Month.
Joseph Sanchez
Salida High School senior
Parents: Benjamin and Paula Sanchez
Nominating teacher: Kevin Thonhoff
Comments: Joseph is recognized for his grades, the efforts involved to be an achiever and the strong desire to fulfill his post-secondary dreams and goals.
