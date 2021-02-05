Shavano Academic Booster Club announced its February students of the month for Salida School District R-32-J.

Teachers select monthly winners based on excellence in academic achievement, extracurricular activities, special efforts and/or citizenship.

0205 sabc Trinlee Brown Feb.tif

Trinlee Brown

Trinlee Brown

Longfellow Elementary School third-grader

Parents: Nicholas and Jessie Brown

Nominating teacher: Carol McIlvaine

Comments: Trinlee sets a positive example for her peers by diving into her school work and getting as much done as possible. Everyday she shows others that the more effort you put in to something the more you get out of it. Trinlee loves to read, talk about ideas, write, present her work, do lots of math, science and social studies too. She is enthusiastic every minute.

0205 sabc Edgar Hernandez Soto Feb.tif

Edgar Hernandez

Edgar Hernandez Soto

Longfellow Elementary School fourth-grader

Parents: Jorge Hernandez Vera and Paola Soto

Nominating teachers: Sally Tameler

Comments: Throughout his years at Longfellow, Edgar has been passionate about art. He shows excitement for each new project and takes the time to make his projects unique. It is fun to see his creative mind at work.

0205 sabc Kaylee Johnson Feb.tif

Kaylee Johnson

Kaylee Johnson

Salida Middle School seventh-grader

Parents: Anna and Russell Johnson

Nominating teachers: Seventh Grade Core Team: Jacque Fisher, John Goetz, Kate Madden and Wendy Zechman

Comments:  Kaylee is a hard worker who holds herself to high standards in all that she does. 

Kaylee exudes positivity in her cheerful demeanor and willingness to support her peers. She is always looking for opportunities to help others without being asked. Kaylee stands up for what she thinks is right while remaining non judgmental. Her openness and acceptance of others makes her a friend to all.

0205 sabc Nora Paschall Feb.tif

Nora Paschall

Nora Paschall

Salida Middle School seventh-grader

Parents: Mandy and Donavon Paschall

Nominating teacher: Rene Frazee

Comments: Nora shows aptitude for languages and goes above expectations in the Spanish classroom. She is respectful and kind to other students and works hard.

0205 sabc Kasey Glaser Feb.tif

Kasey Glaser

Kasey Glaser

Salida Middle School eighth-grader

Parents: Stephanie and Kurt Glaser

Nominating teachers: Eighth Grade Core Team: Amy Tressler, Julie Bright, Emily Henderson and Brady Hines

Comments: Kasey excels in all of her classes by tackling any challenge with determination and drive. Her friendly demeanor and positive attitude makes her easy to get along with, while her work ethic sets an example for her classmates. She balances her school responsibilities while training for ski racing competitions.

0205 sabc Elsie Sanchez Feb.tif

Elsie Sanchez

Elsie “El” Sanchez

Salida High School sophomore

Parents: Benjamin and Paula Sanchez

Nominating teacher: Janine Frazee

Comments: El is an incredible art student and person. She is naturally talented and gifted in the arts, attending the advanced art class. 

El is kind, funny and has a pleasant disposition. She always goes above and beyond the project expectations. 

Her work is thoughtful, insightful and meaningful. Her attention to detail is beyond exceptional. She is a great role model for others in the class.

0205 sabc Beau Cleckner Feb.tif

Beau Cleckner

Beau Cleckner

Salida High School junior

Parents: David and Abby Cleckner

Nominating teacher: Shawn Simpson

Comments: Beau is a great student.  He’s quiet and reserved.  

He is also honest, respectable and trustworthy. He is a good student and is well-deserving of Student of the Month.

0205 sabc Joseph Sanchez Feb.tif

Joseph Sanchez

Joseph Sanchez

Salida High School senior

Parents: Benjamin and Paula Sanchez

Nominating teacher: Kevin Thonhoff

Comments: Joseph is recognized for his grades, the efforts involved to be an achiever and the strong desire to fulfill his post-secondary dreams and goals.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.