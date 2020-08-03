The biggest sale of Saturday’s Chaffee County junior livestock sale will go towards a 4-H scholarship in memory of Roselyn Cope. Evelyne Cope sold a heifer in memory of her late sister, Roselyn, and McMurry Land and Livestock purchased the cow for $11,000.
“There was not a dry eye in the audience (Saturday night) as Evelyne Cope lead in a beautiful heifer to be auctioned off for the proceeds to go toward the 4-H Scholarship fund in memory of Roselyn Cope,” Rachael Walke, fair board member said. “This was the most emotional sale that I have ever been a part of. 4-H members lined the fence to support and comfort Evelyne and the Cope family as Randy Lewis the auctioneer read a letter from the family and spoke to the audience.”
Even during a pandemic, people showed up and continuously opened their wallets at the junior market livestock sale Saturday, supporting local 4-H kids by spending more than $216,025 on the 84 animals they raised and sold at the event, not including the heifer or resales.
As a comparison, 2019 4-H livestock auction sold 98 animals for $252,425.
“The fair board is beyond grateful to our community for its generosity and support toward the 4-H kids,” Walke said. “Even during such hard times businesses turned out and showed the kids how truly supportive the businesses and individuals in our community are.
“We couldn’t be more pleased with the way the shows and sale went, the auction was a huge success thanks to all the buyers and hard work of the members of the board, the county commissioners and extension office.”
The auction was held both in-person and online simultaneously Saturday at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Brayden Pridemore raised the grand champion beef this year, which weighed 1,213 pounds and sold for $8,600 to Pavement Maintenance Services.
Seven other animals also sold for $5,000 or more at the event, including ShyAnne Tweddell’s grand champion sheep. First Colorado Land Office bought her sheep for $5,100.
Tanner Shellabarger raised this year’s grand champion swine, which weighed in at 278 pounds. Scanga Meat bought his pig for $5,500.
Quin Lewis had the grand champion goat this year and it sold for $2,600 to Pridemore Construction.
Lewis was also the reserve grand champion this year in the junior round robin showmanship competition, finishing behind grand champion Kaitlyn Walke.
Meghan Anderson was the senior round robin showmanship grand champion, finishing ahead of Molly McMurry. Anderson also raised the grand champion rabbits this year, and the three animals sold for $500 each.
Erica Cauthron had this year’s grand champion chickens, which sold for $1,500 total to Great Western Bank.
Finnigan Blackburn was the final grand champion this year. Blackburn and his turkey wore matching hats at the sale, helping him sell the bird for $725 to Caiti Hladky.
This year’s reserve grand champions included Abe Richardson (beef), Quinn Burkley (sheep), Chase Shellabarger (swine), Anderson (goat), Eoin Blackburn (chickens), Lily Shively (rabbits) and Micah Wheeler (turkey).
Walke said Town & Country Salida, Napa Auto Parts and Mountain Vet Supply all added money to each of the kids’ sales checks.
“The one thing that sticks out to me the most about this years fair was how grateful the 4-H kids and families were to be able to have a county fair and show off their hard work and compete,” Walke said. “The quality of the projects was very remarkable across the board, you could tell how hard all of this kids worked with their animals and should be very proud of their accomplishments. It was so heartwarming to see the kids able to be together, laugh and enjoy the fair.”
