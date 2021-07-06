Salida Circus performer Lolli Hope, 10, and Salida Circus parent Kat Jahnigan performed a clown act July 4 in Riverside Park.
What the two performers share is that they both have prosthetics. Jahnigan has a prosthetic leg and Lolli has a prosthetic foot.
Salida Circus recently received funding from the Colorado Health Foundation to start an outreach program in Fairplay and Alma, and Lolli’s mom, Mandy Lie Hope, is the coordinator. Mandy is a children’s yoga instructor, circus arts trainer and performer, massage therapist and stylist. Lolli has lived and breathed circus since she was 2 years old, beginning with hoops and dancing and moving on to face painting and costuming.
“She has always been a natural performer, lighting up the faces of everyone in her presence,” said Jennifer Dempsey, director of Salida Circus.
Lolli was 4 years old when she was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a form of cancer, in her left foot. The foot was immediately amputated, followed by nearly a year of chemotherapy.
During her battle with cancer, Lolli told Make a Wish Foundation that her wish was to be in the circus. They made sure that happened. She received a beautifully made costume and was invited to spend a day with the performers and elephants of Barnum & Bailey Circus and be honorary ringmaster for the night’s show.
“Being there was so amazing and fun,” Lolli said. “It made every single wish come true and by every single wish, I mean every single wish.”
Following her cancer treatments, Lolli and her family relocated to Tempe, Arizona, to continue her healing process and acclimation of having a prosthetic foot. Mandy continued training children for the Circus School of Arizona in Scottsdale and assisted in a workshop for Free Live Arts in Phoenix, providing training for more than 100 refugee and displaced children.
Now that Lolli is cancer free, she and her family have relocated back to their home in Alma and have teamed up with Salida Circus, Lolli as a student and performer and Mandy as Park County outreach coordinator, tutor and performer.
“Both are excited to be part of the circus community and feel lucky to have the opportunity to move forward, living in circus love and loving their lives,” Dempsey said.
