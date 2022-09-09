The fourth annual Green Homes Tour from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17 will feature five energy-efficient homes in Salida, Poncha Springs and Buena Vista.
The free tour will enable visitors to see some of the region’s most sustainable homes and learn to save money by using less energy, a press release stated.
Tour participants can pick up maps at sponsor booths, including New Energy Colorado and the Greater Arkansas Nature Association, at the Salida Farmers Market in Alpine Park at Fifth and E streets.
Both organizations will host booths featuring a variety of energy-efficiency measures that homeowners can install at little or no cost. Arkansas Valley Energy Future is also sponsoring the tour.
Homeowners on the tour will describe their homes’ energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainable living practices.
This year, a special presentation on clean energy incentives and options in the new Inflation Reduction Act recently passed by Congress will be offered in association with the tour. The presentation will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at A Church, 419 D St. in Salida. Speakers will be Tom Plant, senior policy advisor for the Center for the New Energy Economy and chair of Arkansas Valley Energy Future, and Jeff Lyng, environmental policy director at Xcel Energy. Tickets are $5 per person, including pizza and beverages, and are available at GARNA.org.
The event is also part of the American Solar Energy Society’s National Solar Tour. Online registration is available at https://www.universe.com/events/chaffee-green-homes-tour-tickets-X6N5SM.
In addition to the Chaffee County in-person tour, anyone interested can visit the Virtual Green Homes Tour showcasing homes from past metro Denver home tours at NewEnergyColorado.com. The Metro Denver Green Homes Tour returns in person this year on Oct. 1 and more information is available on the same website.
