Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Black bean and tortilla casserole, steamed brown rice, whipped sweet potatoes and mixed fruit.
Thursday: Chicken and noodles, seasoned green beans, baked acorn squash, apricot pineapple compote and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Roast pork with gravy, oven browned potatoes, brown gravy, spinach mandarin salad and parslied carrots.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Ground beef taco, refried beans and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Barbecue chicken, calabacitas, biscuit, farm garden salad and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, hot vegetable, dinner roll, red vegetable cup and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Cheesy vegetable soup, breadstick and fruit and salad bar.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Hamburger on a bun, baked beans and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Zuppa Toscana soup, breadstick and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Pizza, corn and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, peas and fruit and salad bar.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Chicken fajita, calabacitas and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Zuppa Toscana soup, breadstick and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Chicken patty on a bun, green beans and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Macaroni and cheese, peas and fruit and salad bar.
