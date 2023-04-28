The Longfellow Parents Association will host the inaugural Mountain Lion 5K run/walk, fun run and fundraiser at 2 p.m. May 6 at Longfellow Elementary School, 425 W. Seventh St.
The purpose of the event is to raise money for the school, as well as get the kids and community outside moving their bodies in whatever way they can, a press release stated.
The fun run will consist of a few laps around the Longfellow Elementary campus and is suitable for the youngest kids. The 5K run/walk will begin at Eighth and J streets and go up the Monarch Spur Trail and back.
Parents taking their children must either complete the course with the child, cheer from the sidelines or stay on the school property.
Registration for the 5K costs $20 for adults 18 and older, $10 for youth ages 11-17 and is free for kids fifth grade and younger. The fun run is free.
Registration, as well as online donations, is available at www.eventbrite.com; search for Mountain Lion Run. Registration is also available beginning at 1 p.m. the day of the event at Longfellow Elementary School, cash or check only.
Race prizes will be given for the top three adults ages 18 and older, the top three youth ages 11-17 and top three kids younger than 11, as well as other prize drawings.
Providing the weather is nice, an after-party will take place on the school lawn with a DJ, snacks, water and prize drawings. No cups will be provided, so bringing a water bottle is recommended. The run will happen regardless of the weather.
Longfellow grade levels (kindergarten through fourth) are competing to earn prizes for the most students who participate and most money raised. Funds will be used to support the whole school.
The Longfellow Parents Association is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting staff and students of the school. Each year the LPA supports the school through programs like school supplies, teacher grants, paying for enrichment activities for the children and “big ticket items” such as playground equipment.
For questions, email lpa@salidaschools.org.
