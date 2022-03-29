Menus
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Swedish meatballs, whipped potatoes with beef, gravy, chopped spinach, an orange and a bran muffin.
Thursday: Pueblo beef stew with brown rice, cornbread, coleslaw, raisin nut cup and an orange.
Friday: Meatloaf with brown gravy, roasted sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, vegetable salad, pineapple tidbits and whole wheat bread with butter.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Lasagna.
Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza.
Thursday: Cold sandwich.
Monday: n/a
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Nachos.
Wednesday: Chopped chicken teriyaki.
Thursday: Barbecue pork sandwich.
Monday: n/a
Salida High School
Tuesday: Ground beef tacos.
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets.
Thursday: Chicken teriyaki rice.
Monday: n/a
