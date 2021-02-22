The United States pandemic death toll from COVID-19 hovered near the half-million mark Monday afternoon at 497,415 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showed.
The pandemic total number of cases across the country stands at 27,938,085 people.
In Colorado there have been a recorded 5,723 deaths as a result of COVID-19 out of 421,294 cases since reporting began in March 2020.
The current seven-day moving average of new cases was 890 as of Monday with a positivity rate of 3.6 percent.
Chaffee County’s pandemic case total was 988 as of Monday with 16 deaths attributed to the virus.
Chaffee County Public Health reported eight new cases Monday.
The seven day total number of new cases was 44 with a positivity rate of 4.47 percent.
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center currently reports three cases hospitalized. All three cases are men from the north end of the county, ages 92, 81 and 62.
Colorado Department of Corrections lists no active cases of COVID-19 among inmates at Buena Vista Correctional Complex, however three staff members tested positive Thursday.
As of Monday 801,329 Coloradans had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 388,490 second doses had been administered.
State data showed 8,477 people in Chaffee County have received either their first or both doses of the vaccine.
