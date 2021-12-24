Several local churches will offer different options for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services this year.
Any churches not listed should be contacted directly.
Salida
• St. Joseph Catholic Church, 320 E. Fifth St. – Christmas Eve Mass, 4 and 7 p.m.; Christmas Day Mass, 9 a.m.; regular services Sunday.
• Grace Church, 1320 D St. – Christmas Eve services, 3 and 5 p.m..
• Temple Baptist Church, 509 F St. – Christmas Eve candlelight service, 5:30 p.m.
• Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 349 E St. – Little Shepherd Christmas Eve service in Crestone, 5 p.m.; Church of the Ascension Christmas Eve service, 8 p.m.; Christmas Day Holy Eucharist, St. Mary’s Chapel, 10 a.m.
• First United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St. – Christmas Eve candlelight service, 6 p.m.
• First Presbyterian Church – Christmas Eve services, 5 and 7 p.m.; Christmas Day service, 11:30 a.m.
• First Lutheran Church, 1237 F St. – Christmas Eve festival of carols service, 5-6 p.m.
• Salida Vineyard Church, 1201 E. U.S. 50 – Christmas Eve service, 6 p.m.
• Cornerstone Church, 7410 CR 140 – Christmas Eve service, 6 p.m.; no regular Sunday service.
• Living Waters Assembly of God Church, 5300 E. U.S. 50 – No Christmas services.
Poncha Springs
Poncha Springs Church of Christ, 207 Ouray Ave. – No Christmas services.
Cross Roads Church, 10915 CR 128 – No Christmas services.
Buena Vista
• ClearView Community Church, 457 Rodeo Road – Christmas Eve candlelight services, 5 and 7 p.m. Nursery available for ages 0-3 years old.
• Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. – Christmas Eve service, 7 p.m.
• Cornerstone Church, 205 S. San Juan Ave. – Christmas Eve service, 6 p.m. No regular Sunday services.
• Faith Lutheran Church, 15440 CR 306) – Christmas Eve candlelight service, 7 p.m.; Christmas Day service, 10 a.m.
• Grace Church, 203 W. Main St. – Christmas Eve service, 6 p.m.
• High Country Church of the Nazarene, 30275 N. U.S. 24 – Christmas Eve service, 6 p.m.
• St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 118 S. Gunnison Ave. – Christmas Eve living Nativity, 3:30 p.m., Vigil Mass, 4 p.m.; Christmas Day Mass, 9:30 a.m.
• Valley Fellowship Church, 608 S. San Juan Ave. – Christmas Eve candlelight services, 4 and 5:30 p.m. The balcony is reserved for those who wish to wear their masks throughout the service.
