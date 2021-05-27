Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation is accepting applications until June 14 for two $2,500 scholarships for current college students planning to pursue a career in healthcare.
Previously called the HRRMC Foundation scholarships, they have been renamed in honor of Charles J. Forster, past Salida Hospital District board member and HRRMC Foundation board member who died in early 2021.
The scholarships are available to any college student who lives or has lived within the Salida Hospital District, which encompasses Chaffee, western Fremont and northern Saguache counties.
Applicants must be attending college in fall 2021, have a minimum college grade point average of 3.2 and have already earned at least 24 college credits. Applicants may not be related to an HRRMC Foundation board member.
To download the guidelines and one-page application, visit hrrmc.com, click on the HRRMC Foundation tab and then click on the Foundation Scholarships tab.
Applications should be emailed to Foundation Director Lezlie Burkley at lezlie.burkley@hrrmc.net or mailed to the HRRMC Foundation Scholarship Selection Committee, P.O. Box 429, Salida, CO 81201.
