The Central Colorado Humanists’ online Sunday Science program at 10 a.m. Sunday will explore the problems with today’s high-potency THC marijuana from the perspective of an addiction psychiatrist.
The program will be presented by Dr. Libby Stuyt, a board-certified addiction psychiatrist who has worked in the addiction and behavioral health field since 1990.
When Colorado legalized medical marijuana in 2000, the highest THC potency was 5 percent in the plant version and there were no marijuana concentrates, a press release reported.
Concentrates began to appear in 2010 and have increased THC potency, some above 90 percent THC.
The presentation will cover:
• How today’s marijuana is not like the marijuana used in the past.
• The effect of THC on the developing brain.
• How addiction happens and how addictive drugs work in the brain.
• The role high-potency THC cannabis plays in addiction, anxiety, depression, suicide, psychosis, violence, cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (vomiting and stomach pain) and cognitive impairment.
• Regulatory gaps in Colorado that have negatively affected its most vulnerable citizens and recent legislation that attempts to mitigate some of the consequences.
Stuyt was the medical director from June 1999 to May 2020 for the Circle Program, a 90-day inpatient treatment program, funded by the state of Colorado, for persons with co-occurring mental illness and substance abuse who have failed other levels of treatment.
The program will include time for questions from the audience at the end.
It can be accessed on the Central Colorado Humanists website, centralcoloradohumanists.org, or at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83555618427?pwd=Y2V0VERGYUNJYjQxblFLZEIwNUNwUT09.
