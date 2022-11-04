Elements Compost will host a free drop-off event for leaves and yard waste from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12.
Take compostable items to Elements’ new location, directly south of Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field, and stay for facility tours, snacks and fun activities.
More information about acceptable items and free leaf bags is at http://www.elementscompost.com/news.html.
