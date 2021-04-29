Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. May 5 and 8:30 a.m. May 6 online and in Grand Junction.
The commission will hear an update on wolf reintroduction planning, discuss final consideration of big game regulations, including adoption of all limited license numbers for black bear, deer, elk, pronghorn and moose for all game management units in the state that have limited licenses for these species for the 2021 big game season.
Commissioners will also consider adding properties to the State Trust Land Public Access Program; update requirements for the Centennial Pass to correspond with the requirements of other low income licenses and passes offered by the Division; and review “Wildlife Properties” regulations, including creating property specific regulations pertaining to safety zones and methods of take on Lost Creek State Trust Land and Copper Gulch State Trust Land.
In other business, the commissioner will discuss OHV trails grants funding approval, El Dorado Canyon State Park’s Draft Management Plan, and a path forward on big game license allocation and preference points.
The meeting will be streamed live on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLcBmsUgtZx1Qlu-Mu5udNg/live.
