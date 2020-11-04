11th Judicial District District Attorney: Stanley wins
Republican Linda Stanley won the 11th Judicial District district attorney race, defeating encumbent Democrat Kaitlin Turner by a 65-35 percent margin.
Stanley carried three of the district’s four counties, Fremont, Custer and Park.
In unofficial results, Stanley received 31,555 votes to Turner’s 20,580.
Turner won Chaffee County receiving 6,735 votes to Stanley’s 6,339.
Turner had been appointed district attorney by Gov. Jared Polis after Molly Chilson resigned the position.
