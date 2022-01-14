by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Despite above-average snowfall and precipitation around the state in December, dry mountain conditions in the Sangre de Cristos showed below-normal snowpack and water-year-to-date precipitation in the Natural Resources Conservation Service Jan. 1 water supply forecast.
The report stated those dry conditions contribute to below-normal snowpack in the Arkansas and Upper Rio Grande River basins, reported as 86 and 98 percent of median.
NRCS hydrologist Joel Atwood stated in a press release that the slow start to the water year was impacted by December storms, especially on the Western Slope.
However, Atwood said, “despite drastic improvements to the water supply, the water year is still very young, and there is still lots of uncertainty in streamflow runoff forecasts despite the optimistic outlook.
“More moisture is needed, especially in southern Colorado, to improve multi-year drought conditions that have persisted in many areas. With La Niña conditions likely to continue in the Pacific Ocean, it remains to be seen if strong storms continue delivering needed moisture to Colorado or if things quiet down a bit.”
On average when the Pacific Ocean has La Niña conditions, Colorado is drier than normal with much of the storm activity shifting north.
In the Arkansas River Basin, precipitation for December was above normal at 147 percent of median, which brought the water-year-to-date precipitation to 85 percent of median.
Reservoir storage at the end of December was 91 percent of median, compared to 88 percent last year in the Arkansas Basin.
Current streamflow forecasts range from 53 percent of median at Huerfano River near Redwing to 108 percent at the Arkansas River at Salida as of Jan. 1.
The model from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association shows equal chances of normal precipitation in the Arkansas River Basin through March.
The National Drought Mitigation Center at University of Nebraska-Lincoln shows the Upper Arkansas River Basin to be undergoing severe drought conditions.
Drought conditions are forecast to persist at least through March.
