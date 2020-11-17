People drive by and drop off food at Su Ca

The wind was blowing sideways for a while Saturday, but staff and volunteers at Su Casa Furniture and Sleep Shop just held on to their hats and kept collecting food.
Saturday was the shop’s fourth annual Drive-by Food-Drive and owner Nicole Balaun said donations were “way up” this year.
“It’s amazing how generous this community is,” Balaun said, noting that the event has grown each year since it began.
Su Casa had people at all four corners of the F Street and Third Street intersection Saturday to grab donations so people didn’t have to get out of their cars.
“This is a nice, busy intersection with good visibility and it’s a great time to have a food drive right before the holidays,” Balaun said about why they started the event.
All of the donations will be taken to the First Presbyterian Church to distribute.
“There’s always a pretty substantial need,” Balaun said.
Su Casa will continue to accept donations this week. Call 719-539-4343 ahead of time and someone will come out to accept donations curb side Balaun said.
