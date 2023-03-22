Chaffee County Democrats will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss information with Alex Lunsford, Department of Veterans Affairs team.
The agenda includes, the VA, its history, and programs supporting veterans and overall health in the United States.
• How good is the VA?
• Overview of Veterans Health Administration benefits.
• Overview of Veterans Benefit Administration benefits.
• Overview of National Cemetery Administration benefits.
• How Chaffee County Democrats can help veterans discussion.
The meeting will be held at Congretional United Church of Christ at 217 Crossman Ave. in Buena Vista.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.