by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Seventh-grade poets at Salida Middle School will have their work published in a poetry anthology by Creative Communications.
Language arts teacher Jacque Fisher said 39 of her students had poems they had written selected for the volume.
Fisher submits student work to Creative Communications several times during the school year, and many of her young poets’ work is chosen to be published.
Students whose work will be featured in the publication are: Tao Adams, Jack Baker, John Bartha, Hazel Brown, Finley Damman, Avery Damon, Mayleigh Duran, Lillianna Gallegos, June Hamilton, Alyx Hartman;
Ben Hatfield, Sophie Haynes, Abby Hodgson, Lily Horsley, Kaitlyn Jones, Kali Keast, Ivy Knickerbocker, Ethan McFarland, Declan McQueen, Oliver Monroe;
Quinton Morris, George Mossman, Reagan Osness, Amelie Patton, Orion Post, Casen Pridemore, Luci Roberts, Harley Romero, Maggie Sandell, Ari Schuchman;
Georgia Schwed, Cadence Sewolt, Cole Shively, Seth Sutton, Maddox Tolsma, Devin Walters, Gracie Webster, Krimson Williams and Kylee Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.