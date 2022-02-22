Photo by D.J. DeJong

Salida Middle School poets celebrate publication of their work in a Creative Communications anthology. Seventh-grade language arts teacher Jacque Fisher had 39 students selected for the honor. From left front are Maddox Tolsma, Ari Schuchman, Devin Walters, Finley Damman, George Mossman, Quinton Morris and Alyx Hartman. Second row: Orion Post, Ethan McFarland, Seth Sutton, Sophie Haynes, Amelie Patton, Reagan Osness, Harley Romero and Luci Roberts. Third row: Declan McQueen, Oliver Monroe, Tao Adams, Hazel Brown, Kylee Wilson, Kaitlyn Jones, Maggie Sandell and Lily Horsley. Back: John Bartha, Jack Baker, Avery Damon, Cadence Sewolt, Cole Shively, Krimson Williams, Ivy Knickerbocker and Lillianna Gallegos.