Ruby Adelina Bryant

Salidan Ruby Adelina (Gurule) Bryant, 91, died June 15, 2023. at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
She was born July 10, 1931, in Magote to Adalina M. Sanchez and Isais Gurule.
She married Robert G. Bryant May 16, 1959, in Conejos.
Mr. Bryant died Dec. 11, 2005. They were married for 46 years.
The couple lived in several places while Mr Bryant worked for the Colorado Highway Department, including Alamosa, Saguache, Aspen and Maysville.
Mrs. Bryant worked at many restaurants, including Shavano Truck Stop and Patio Pancake Place, and also for many private people.
Mrs. Bryant was a devout Catholic.
She was a member of Los Amigos, St. Joseph Altar and Rosary Society and Helping Hands.
She loved to cook and bake and would bake for all the church activities and funerals.
She loved to cook for family dinners and church events.
Mrs. Bryant moved to Shavano Manor and lived there for 14 years before moving to Columbine Manor Care Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings, Solomone, Samuel (Connie), Odelia (Solomon), Julia, Clorinda (Carlos) and Lucinda (Richard); granddaughter Kisti Bustos Gleason; a nephew; and three nieces.
Survivors include her daughter, Annabelle Jessica (Romero) Bustos; nieces and caregivers Deborah Carpenter and Vivian Rodriguez; nephews Ed (Julie) Fryer and Cully (Celeste)Fryer; and many great-nephews and nieces.
Mrs. Bryant chose cremation and a memorial service will be held at a later date, with interment of her ashes in Magote.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Deborah Carpenter, 904 Maple Dr., Salida, CO 81201. All donations will be used for cremation expenses and interment of ashes.
Arrangements were with the Neptune Society of Aurora.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.