The Salida boys' high school basketball team beat The Brush Beetdiggers at home Saturday, 54-33, to advance to the next round of the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A basketball championships.
The Spartans will face off against The Pinnacle Timberwolves of Federal Heights on Thursday at Denver University.
Salida beat Cortez High School Panthers 75-43 at home Friday.
See Tuesday's The Mountain Mail for the full stories and a look at the playoff picture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.