The U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District is seeking comments until Jan. 15 on a proposal to improve big game winter range by seasonally closing several trails for all uses.
The trails included in the proposal have historically been closed to motor vehicle use between December and mid-to-late April, according to a press release.
Under the proposal, the seasonal closures will apply to all uses for the following trails:
• National Forest System Trail No. 1412, Greens Creek
• National Forest System Trail No. 1336, Rainbow Trail from Mears Junction to Road 108.
• National Forest System Trail No. 1434, ATV Trail at northern boundary of Browns Canyon National Monument.
Seasonal closures are designed to reduce the amount of human activity in critical winter habitat areas for big game species, such as mule deer and elk. Snow cover limits forage areas, and less protein is available in grasses and shrubs during winter and early spring. Disturbances during this time can increase wildlife stress and mortality.
“All users, especially people with dogs, have impacts in the winter when wildlife is most vulnerable,” Salida District Ranger Perry Edwards said in the release. “Alternative trail suggestions include other sections of the Rainbow Trail, Silver Creek Trail and Bear Creek Trail.”
For maps and more information on the proposed action, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=63230. Or contact Trail Coordinator Dani Cook at danielle.cook@usda.gov. Written comments can be submitted to District Ranger Perry Edwards at 5575 Cleora Road, Salida, CO 81201.
