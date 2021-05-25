U.S. 50 at Little Blue Creek Canyon between Gunnison and Montrose will be closed in both directions to Wednesday morning between mile posts 123 and 127 until 6:30 a.m.
When notice was sent out Monday evening, the highway was slated to be open at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. However, CDOT extended the closure to Wednesday morning after finding additional work would be required.
At 3 p.m. this afternoon, crews removed a boulder from the mountainside. CDOT and construction crews worked to remove debris and rock from the roadway. U.S. 50 will continue to remain closed to allow crews to prepare the area for safe travel.
US 50 will be OPEN to one-lane alternating traffic beginning, Wednesday, May, 26 at 6:30 a.m. Road closures will continue during the day and afternoon as scheduled.
The roadway is fully closed in both directions and no vehicles will be able to pass. Emergency vehicles will be able to get through the project area.
Kathleen Wanatowicz, public information manager for the Little Blue Creek Canyon Project, said on Monday during regularly scheduled activities associated with rock work, crews discovered a large rock formation to be compromised.
“The rock formation sits approximately 100 feet above the highway and is likely 1,000 tons. Due to the safety of motorists, the full roadway closure is necessary.”
“We thank everyone for their patience as we work to safely remove the rock formation and create a clear roadway.”
