A.W. and Maegan Scott of Salida are the parents of a son, Axl Wayne Scott.
He was born at 12:50 p.m. Feb. 2, 2023, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Axl has a brother, Maximus, 16, and sister, Alyxia, 12.
His grandparents are Tony and Angie Scott and James and Kathy Welter, all of Salida.
Great-grandparent is Mary Honaker of Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.