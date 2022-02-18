Chaffee County Republicans will hold their annual Lincoln Day Dinner and fundraiser Feb. 26 at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort pavilion, 15870 CR 162.
Keynote speakers for the event will be former U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner and former Colorado House Speaker Frank McNulty.
The event begins with a social at 5 p.m. with time to meet national, state, district and county candidates and view auction and raffle items.
Dinner will be served at 6 p.m.
The Chaffee County Republican Women will create and donate desserts for purchase through an auction process.
Attendees will be able to bid on a dessert for themselves or their table.
There will be auction items as well as raffle items including two AR rifles.
Tickets cost $70 each or $135 per couple and are available at treasurer@chaffeecogop.org or through the Chaffee County Republican Central Committee.
The event is free for those age 16 and younger and for veterans age 80 and older.
