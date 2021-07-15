Sangre de Cristo Electric Association board of directors candidates Charles A. Abel II and Dan C. Daly were re-elected to their board seats during the electric cooperative’s annual meeting June 9 at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort.
Abel represents rural Chaffee and Lake County consumers on the board. Daly is an at-large representative, a press release stated.
During the board’s regular monthly meeting June 23, officers were elected. Voted to board leadership positions were Joseph Redetzke, chair; Daly, vice chair; Geoffrey Gerk, treasurer; and Abel, secretary.
Redetzke is an at-large representative, and Gerk is the representative for Fremont County consumers.
Also on the board are David A. Volpe, representing the town of Buena Vista; Tommy G. Flower, representing Custer County; and Suzy Kelly, who represents consumers in rural Chaffee and Lake counties.
The co-op, based in Buena Vista, provides electricity to more than 13,600 services in Chaffee, Fremont, Custer, Lake and Saguache counties. For more information, visit myelectric.coop.
