Family & Youth Initiatives is looking for a few community members to join its Communities That Care media strategy workgroup, which is building a local campaign to target parents, caregivers and trusted adults about their attitudes concerning Chaffee County teens’ use of alcohol, tobacco products and marijuana.
The commitment required is short-term, about six months, according to a press release. Meetings are usually scheduled once or twice a month.
FYI is offering incentives of local gift cards if attendees are not in meetings on paid work time.
To join the media workgroup, contact Ann Marie Swan at aswan@chaffeecounty.org or Andrea Schulz-Ward at award@chaffeecounty.org.
FYI is the prevention division within the Chaffee County Department of Human Services. FYI provides evidence-based prevention resources for children, youth and families.
