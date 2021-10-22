Tamara Ann Ray, 76, died Oct. 17, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida.
She was born May 2, 1945, in Bexar County, Texas, to Girthie Elizabeth Tallmage Page and Dean Page.
Friends and family said she was a loving, devoted wife, mother, aunt and grandma.
They said they would love her always.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Kimberly Weller; her parents; sister Chanda Ball; and brother, Dean Page, Jr.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years John Edward Ray; daughter Wendy (Matt) Bellatoni; sons, James Ray, Wesley Ray and Lyn (Debbie) Ray; grandchildren, Brianna, Frankie, Anjelika and Kieran; great-grandchildren, Jaiden, Braysen, Caysen, Aubreyella, Josiah, Jaxon, Alaska and Ariella; nieces, Melissa (Dan) Gutowski and their children, Amy Nichols and Sheena McAroy (Richard) Riley; nephews, Cliff (Kim) Selkoe and their children and Ed O’Brien; and a sister, Deannay (Ray) O’Brien.
Memorial services have yet to be determined.
Arrangements were with Science Care Colorado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.