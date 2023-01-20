Salida High School officials recently announced the second quarter honor roll and honor roll of distinction.
Honor roll of distinction
To attain the honor roll of distinction, students must maintain a grade-point average of 4.0 or higher in three or more academic classes.
Freshmen: Orion Baxter, Lilyanne Beck, Finnigan Blackburn, Pace Delarue, Edwin Fairman, Jamie Hawley, Calhoun Hill, Jayden Hillis, Lucy Hughes, Braeden Johnson;
Kaylee Johnson, Madelyn Johnson, Amelie Keyser, Graysa Kindle, Norah Kliewer, Savannah Landry, Carson McConathy, Abigail Nelson, Henry Palka, Nora Paschall;
Avery Reeder, Luke Regan, Kaija Saari, Hawkin Sather, Chloe Vallier, William Watson, Benjamin Wold and Stella Zettler.
Sophomores: Karli Bainbridge, Rian Baker, Trinity Bertolino, Taya Brown, Zachary Cates, Reese Daugherty, Megan Devenport, Delia Dimino, Kasey Glaser, Dylan Grant;
Amato Halenda, Felix Heeter, Isabel Hughes, Kyndra Johnson, Brenna King, David Leach, Cedar Lengerich, Kaelin Martellaro, Vincent Mazzeo, Shae Merchant;
Ruby Mossman, Ryan Osness, Sawyer Pack, Luna Paine, Emerson Reed, Olive Ritchie, Axel Sather, Raeann Shively, River Thompson, Kaia Trever, Emma Trollip, Samuel Visitacion, Ezekiel Wilcox and Caroline Wooddell.
Juniors: Irene Alvarez, Rachel Anderson, Hayden Bevington, Dylan Blades, Karl Brown, Scarlett Campbell, Eva Capozza, Deagan Clark, Jasper Coen, Jett Ecker;
Daniel Edgington, Hunter Garcia, Kieran Hall, Cooper Hodge, Max Hunt, Opal Juba, Tyler Kause, Conner McConathy, Grace McFarland, Jacqueline Montellano;
Isaac Nelson, Anthony Ortiz, Makiah Parris, Brady Potts, Nayava Sanchez, Otis Shin, Elijah Smith, Kerry Smith, Elise Tanner, Riley Tomkiewicz, Hannah Wilson, Jase Young, Kate Young, Stuart Young, Tayla Young and LuLu Zettler.
Seniors: Lane Baker, Izayah Baxter, Simon Bertolino, Eoin Blackburn, Sarah Chick, Chase Diesslin, Tatum Fisher, Kira Fritz, Eddie Glaser, Anna Grether;
Aiden Hadley, Alex Hebert, Ember Hill, Sydney Hillis, Isabeau Kaess, Jackson Karls, Amory Kindle, Ellie King, Lily Leddington, Skyler Margos;
Logan Merriam, Eric O’Conner, Juan Orejel-Rivera, Pax Presley, Megan Rhude, Rowynn Slivka, Quinn Smith and Ian Vallier.
Honor roll
To attain the honor roll of distinction, students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher in three or more academic classes.
Freshmen: Ruby Bischoff, Eiley Blondeau, Lila Chavez, Matthew Edgington, Chole Epperson, Olivia Guymon, Brendan Helland, Miami Horn, Samuel Jones, Chloe Kelley;
Creede Phillips, Isaac Sarmiento Evangelista, Caleb Vold and Gavin Wierzbinski.
Sophomores: Cainin Becker, Benjamin Devenport, Amani Dyer, Ethan Fast, Hudson Fisher, Grady Harris, Amelia Hobbs, Brody Hudson and Bryce Rodrigue.
Juniors: Caetano Barbosa, Peyton Bowers, Ryley Campbell, Abram Jones, Nika Peterson, Kendra Poplin, Luke Prewitt and Clara Streeter.
Seniors: Aubree Ediger, Olivia Elisha and Thomas Martinez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.