Michael Gene Laub, 36, of Penrose died July 18, 2022, at his home.
He was born March 3, 1986, in Salida to Betty Laub.
He spent his school years in Buena Vista and Florence, graduating from Buena Vista High School in 2005.
After high school he served in the U.S. Navy as a hospital corpsman stationed in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and aboard the USS Boxer patrolling the Indian Ocean.
After his service in the military Mr. Laub moved back to Colorado and worked various construction jobs until he eventually started his career with railroad companies, Royal Gorge Route Railroad then Rock and Rail, both in Cañon City, as an engineer/conductor.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Mr. Laub was preceded in death by his grandfather, Donald Laub of Cañon City; and grandmother, Wilma Laub of Buena Vista.
Survivors include his mother; sister, Andrea Lytle; nephew, Calum Charron of Buena Vista; uncles, Donie Laub of Buena Vista and Doug Laub of Daytona Beach, Florida; cousins, Carissa Laub of San Marcos, Texas, and Brad Laub and Ashley Laub of Pueblo West.
Recitation of the rosary will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 2, 2022, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Buena Vista. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 3, 2022, at the church, followed by a graveside service at Mount Olivet Cemetery, with a luncheon to follow at St. Rose of Lima Hall. The services are open to all friends and family who wish to attend.
Arrangements were with Holt Family Funeral Home in Cañon City.
