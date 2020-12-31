The Chaffee County Community Foundation is teaming up with a new Buena Vista restaurant to provide ready-to-heat meals to frontline healthcare workers.
Spark Provisions, which opened in November on East Main Street in the location previously held by the Watershed, first provided meals to the Chaffee County Public Health’s entire COVID-19 team, and will next prepare meals for the 20-person staff of Chaffee County EMS.
“We provided (Chaffee County Public Health) some dinners that would feed a family of four. So they each got two dinners for four, for the staff and the COVID team through Chaffee County Health,” said Justine Witherspoon, who founded Spark with her husband, chef Seth Witherspoon. “We’re going to be doing the same thing with Chaffee County EMS. There’s 20 individuals employed by that group who are going to get two dinners for two.”
That delivery is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 8, she said.
Spark was put in touch with Chaffee County Community Foundation by a donor who wishes to remain anonymous, Witherspoon said.
Andrea Carlstrom, public health director, said the gift “warms my heart. Many times each week, we get home from long days working to keep Chaffee County safe to find we don’t know what to do for dinner – it is incredible how such a small act of kindness can mean so much.”
Spark focuses on preparing pre-ordered take-home meals from an eclectic, constantly rotating menu, Witherspoon said.
The meals are ordered through a subscription service they call “BV Dinners.”
Public health employees received jumbo stuffed mushrooms with onions, peppers, celery and panko served with red pepper coulis and roasted new potato and Jamaican jerked chicken served with saffron rice and ginger-honey glazed carrots, bread and house-made chocolate bark.
The menu for EMS staff has chicken tikka masala with basmati rice and braised pork shoulder with cassis mustard, french green lentils and wilted kale.
After selling their Longmont restaurant Sugarbeet, the Witherspoons moved to Buena Vista to help open the Surf Hotel’s restaurant Wesley and Rose.
While “a series of unfortunate events” delayed the opening of Spark, Witherspoon said response from the community has been excellent.
“So far it’s going great. We’re getting a great response from the customers we do have who have signed up. We made about 160 dinners for pick-up last week,” she said.
Subscribers to the BV dinners “are looking online at menus that are posted, and each week there are four choices, and they can select two, three, or all four choices depending on their needs for how many meals they want that week,” Witherspoon said.
The meal subscription service is “something we were toying with and doing a little bit of the last year we were in business in Longmont, because there’s families that don’t want to take their kids out to dinner. There’s just a whole bunch of reasons, even if it wasn’t COVID, that people don’t want to deal with sitting in a restaurant.”
In addition to the take-away meals, Spark plans on doing culinary events at their Main Street location
“We have a small dining room for the winter that would seat maybe 20 people for a private party that we intended, pre-COVID, to be renting out, then outside we have room for 50 people,” Witherspoon said.
